THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon following a shooting at Pine Lakes Ranch Mobile Home community located at 10201 Riverdale Road in Thornton.

Thornton police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area by foot, but was eventually located. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile male and is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.