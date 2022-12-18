VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) – Vail Pass is currently closed due to a single-vehicle rollover that has left two people hospitalized.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, reports of a crash involving a single vehicle came in at roughly 9:21 a.m.

CSP said that a black Toyota 4runner had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between mile point 176 and mile point 190 in Vail.

When they arrived, they discovered two people with injuries that required transport to a nearby hospital.

The full extent of those two people is not known at this point, but FOX31 will update this story with that information as it is released.

This story will also be updated once the closure on Vail Pass has been lifted.