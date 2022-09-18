Two people were transported to a hospital after a rollover on Riverdale Road. (Credit: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men were injured after a rollover crash on Riverdale Road.

Thornton Police Department is investigating a single-car rollover crash that occurred in the 10600 block of Riverdale Road around 9:20 p.m.

According to TPD, two men were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Riverdale Road is now closed between 104th and 108th Avenue and will be for an extended period of time.

Officers urge drivers to use McKay Road or Colorado Boulevard as alternate routes.

Earlier this month, three people died in an SUV rollover near 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road.