2 injured in Aurora shooting, drug activity suspected

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting may have occurred in the 1600 block of Hanover Street.

APD said two men with gunshot wounds were contacted at 3:24 a.m. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Police did not say where officers contacted the men.

APD said the shooting may be related to drug activity.

The suspect is at-large. Police said the only description is that of a Black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.