WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — At least two people were injured in an early morning crash that closed down the northbound U.S. 36 ramp in Westminster.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the crash happened at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that the westbound U.S. 36 entrance ramp from Westminster Promenade was closed.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley arrived at the scene where multiple firefighters and emergency personnel were working the scene.

WPD said that a single car failed to complete the turn up the ramp and flew off into a nearby parking lot on the east side of U.S. 36.

Police have not provided an update on the victims’ conditions, but at least two people were transported to a local hospital.

The northbound ramp remains closed, but this story will be updated once it reopens. WPD is asking drivers to use Wadsworth or 92nd Avenue to access westbound 36.