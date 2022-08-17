Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.

On Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office saw a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup driving with no license plates and going southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road. The deputy then activated the emergency lights and siren on their marked patrol car and tried to catch up to the pickup.

According to LCSO, the pickup ran a stop sign on Midpoint Drive and continued northbound on South Timberline Road at what the deputy called a high rate of speed. That was when the pursuit began.

LCSO said the deputy terminated the pursuit after 30 seconds when the pickup began passing other vehicles and driving towards oncoming traffic.

Two minutes after the pursuit, deputies said they learned that the pickup had crashed into another vehicle on South Timerbline Road just south of East Mulberry Street. Deputies arrived at the crash site and found the pickup had struck a 1998 Dodge sedan.

LCSO said the two people in the Dodge were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

After the crash, the suspects continued driving through an intersection and into a field south of East Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses near the field delivered varying reports that two or three occupants in the pickup fled on foot after they crashed.

Deputies located one man and one woman. Neither of them were injured. The woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and the man was released on scene.

According to LCSO, deputies continued to search for the possible third occupant with a drone and K9, but no one was located.

Deputies are still investigating who was driving the pickup.

Anyone with information on this pursuit is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or the Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.