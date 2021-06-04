2 indicted in COVID relief fraud scheme

DENVER (KDVR) — A federal grand jury has indicted two men accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications meant for emergency help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Foreman and Chandler Simbeck are accused of submitting falsified documents and receiving tens of thousands of dollars in aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Foreman faces eight counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy and four counts of money laundering. Simbeck faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.