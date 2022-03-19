DENVER (KDVR) – A man was taken to the hospital and two male suspects are in custody after a shooting in downtown Denver Saturday night.

The shooting happened close to Union Station in the 1700 block of Chestnut Place, according to Denver police.

Police said the man who was shot is in stable condition.

The two suspects were arrested near 20th and Little Raven streets. According to Denver PD, they are being held for investigation of the shooting, but police have not said if they have been charged.