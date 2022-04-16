GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Golden Police responded to a stabbing incident on Friday that left two victims with several severe stab wounds.

Police were called to 201 Pinto St. at 7:17 p.m. on Friday night. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered two stabbing victims, a man and a woman, who had fled the home to seek help from their neighbor.

The suspect identified in the stabbing is 29-year-old Mark Devon Namett. Namett was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and felony menacing.

He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail and no bail has been set at this time.

The man and woman suffered several severe stab wounds and were transported to the local hospital. They are in critical condition.