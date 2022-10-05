DENVER (KDVR) — Police said two people were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. They said it happened at 31st Avenue and Downing Street. That’s in the northwest corner of the Whittier neighborhood, near the borders of Five Points and Cole.

Police said two people were transported to a hospital “with unknown extent of injuries.”

Downing Street was closed in both directions between 30th and 31st avenues, according to police.