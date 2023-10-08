DENVER (KDVR) — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what police said was a possible road rage shooting in Aurora early Sunday.

The Aurora Police Department said it happened near Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Boulevard.

Two victims, a man and a woman, were shot and police said it appeared to be a road rage shooting. The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

The incident is still being investigated, and APD is asking the public for help in finding the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.