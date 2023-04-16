DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police investigated a shooting that happened in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shots are believed to have been fired at a home on E. 48th Place near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard. & Piccadilly Road.

Police said one of the victims is a juvenile male in critical condition and the other victim is an adult man and has non-life-threatening injuries. Both went to the hospital in private cars.

Originally DPD reported that both victims were minors but then released an update.

It’s still unclear the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

SWAT and DPD K9s were on the scene early in the morning but had since left.

FOX31 was told by RTD officials that a bus was called to the scene to keep people warm.

DPD said there were no evacuations, but that there was a large gathering of people that needed to be moved from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and there does not seem to be any immediate threat to the area, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).