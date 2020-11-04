2 hospitalized in Denver double-shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a double-shooting Wednesday morning after two people were found in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Locust Street.

Police were notified via shot spotter of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found two people in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital and are in surgery in an unknown condition.

DPD has not released suspect information at this time.

The victims in the shooting have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.