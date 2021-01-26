2 people shot inside Adams County store, police searching for suspect

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a Dollar General on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5300 Sheridan Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m.

FOX31 has learned that the two people were checking out inside the store when the suspect walked in and shot them.

Two people were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are searching for a black BMW they believe the suspect left the scene in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.