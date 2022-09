GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog attacked two people in Golden on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness said it happened just before 4 p.m. off of First Avenue, southeast of where Interstate 70 and U.S. 6 intersect.

A Golden spokesperson said the two people were transported to area hospitals after the dog attack. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

