DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to see live music this summer, there are several opportunities to do so across the Centennial State.

The Colorado State Fair will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Pueblo. On Monday, two of the headliners for the fair were released. Country music group Lady A had previously been announced as one of the performances.

Concert lineup for Colorado State Fair

Here is a look at who is scheduled to perform at the fair:

Aug. 31: Gabrielle “Fluffy” Iglesias

Gabrielle “Fluffy” Iglesias Sept. 1: Lady A with special guest Kat & Alex

Lady A with special guest Kat & Alex Sept. 2: Lil’ Jon

Other concerts this summer

In addition to the state fair, the lineups for Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Greeley Stampede have already been announced.

Red Rocks, Empower Field, Ball Arena and other concert venues all have full schedules as well.