DENVER (KDVR) — Two passengers on different Greyhound buses were arrested after causing disturbances on Sunday.

The first incident began when William Dixon was let off a bus after asking to be on the westbound parking area off Interstate 70 just before 3 p.m. outside the Eisenhower Tunnel, according to The Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5 p.m. Dixon got on the pedestrian walkway of the tunnel, grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed vehicles driving by, SCSO said. The tunnel was immediately closed for safety reasons and a Colorado Department of Transportation worker safely got Dixon out of the tunnel.

Police arrested Dixon on criminal tampering, obstruction of a roadway, and throwing missiles at vehicles charges. He was later released then taken to the bus station and given a ticket to catch a ride back to Denver.

“The disgruntled passenger requested to be released from the bus immediately during a mandatory stop at the break (sic) check area located at the Eisenhower Tunnel. For the safety of our passengers and driver, the passenger was released and local authorities were contacted immediately which follows standard protocol,” Greyhound Lines told FOX31.

Just before 7 p.m., in a separate incident, Raul Torres fled a bus after another passenger told the driver they were assaulted and the Greyhound driver stopped, SCSO said. Torres took off into dead stopped eastbound traffic on I-70 between Frisco and Dillon.

SCSO deputies arrested Torres on a third-degree assault charge. He was released and taken to the bus station.