GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado men have been indicted in federal court on separate charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline were arrested and indicted for distributing deadly fentanyl.

The two men appeared in federal court in Grand Junction on Monday, May 25, the same day that Gov. Jared Polis signed a new fentanyl bill making possession of 1 gram or more of any drug containing the lethal compound a felony.

Potential penalties

If someone is charged with distributing fentanyl that results in a death, they face serious penalties:

No less than 20 years and up to life in prison

A fine of up to $1,000,000

At least three years of supervised release

The Federal Magistrate Judge is advising the pending charges against the two men.