2 fugitives who escaped jail arrested in Colorado

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — Two inmates who escaped from prison in Iron County, Missouri have been arrested in the Denver area.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Dwight Abernathie was arrested in Arvada, Colorado, for attempting to shoplift from a Walmart on Sunday night.

Authorities were also able to arrest Samuel Gillam after interviewing several witnesses in Denver. Gillam was arrested at a Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Monday.

Both inmates are in Colorado jails waiting to be extradited to Missouri.

Last week, authorities were able to arrest Tracy Brown in New Mexico.

