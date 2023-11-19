DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were found dead inside a home in the 11700 block of Delaware Court at about 8:52 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, officers found the pair dead inside the residence when they arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed the parties had a domestic relationship, and police reported that it appeared one party killed the other before killing themselves.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Adams County Coroner after the next of kin has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Terrie Hoodak at 303-450-8858 or email thoodak@northglenn.org.