2 found dead in Monument residence, police say no threat to community

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and a woman were found dead Friday afternoon after police officers were dispatched to an address on Front Street for a welfare check.

The El Paso Communication Center received a call at 1:23 p.m. on Friday.

The identities of the victims will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The Monument Police Department asked for assistance from the Investigations Division.

Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation allows.