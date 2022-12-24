AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people were found dead in an Aurora home on Christmas Eve morning and now, investigators have launched an investigation.

In a tweet published at roughly 1:30 p.m. on Saturday by the Aurora Police Department, officials revealed that two people were found dead inside a home, located on the 1500 block of Boston Street.

APD clarified that officers were called to the residence around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

What events led up to these two deaths and their causes have not been released by investigators at this point, but FOX31 will update this story once that information is made public.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, please reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.