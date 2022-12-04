LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two West Metro firefighters were taken to the hospital after a reported stolen Jeep crashed into the station ambulance, Lakewood Police said.

Around 5:40 p.m., Lakewood agents approached a reported stolen Jeep to contact the driver and people inside at W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. The driver took off and the agents did not initiate a pursuit.

West Metro Fire ambulance involved in crash with reported stolen Jeep West Metro Fire ambulance involved in crash with reported stolen Jeep West Metro Fire ambulance involved in crash with reported stolen Jeep West Metro Fire ambulance involved in crash with reported stolen Jeep (Photo credit: West Metro Fire Department)

Shortly after the Jeep drove off, it collided with a West Metro Fire ambulance at Reed and 14th Stree, injuring the two firefighters inside. No patients were in the back of the vehicle and police said the firefighters were taken to the hospital to get checked out and have been released. Lakewood police said the Jeep was at fault.

Lakewood agents took three people into custody after the crash and they were all taken to the hospital but their conditions were unknown.