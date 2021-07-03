2 firefighters injured responding to call in Aurora, driver arrested

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police said two firefighters were injured on a call for an unresponsive driver on Saturday afternoon.

Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire personnel responded to the 17000 block of East Quincy Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

APD said the driver struck one firefighter after he awoke and put the vehicle in drive. Another firefighter was injured breaking the window of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver.

Both firefighters were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and expected to be OK. Police said a civilian was transported as well.

This #AFRIncident occurred at approx 4:30p in the 17000 blk of E. Quincy Ave.



We are so fortunate that our members are expected be okay. A number of our chief officers are at the hospital along with the family members of the injured. Working to provide for any needs they have. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 4, 2021

APD said the driver was arrested but no additional information has been provided.