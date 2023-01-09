DENVER (KDVR) — Two firearms were stolen from a car parked at the Colorado State Capitol.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a call about a theft from a vehicle at around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

The location of the theft was reported at the Colorado State Capitol located at 200 East Colfax Ave.

DPD said that the victim reported that two firearms were taken from the car parked at the Capitol.

The incident is being investigated. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.