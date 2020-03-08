2 fatal crashes in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two vehicle crashes occurred in Weld County Saturday morning that resulted in two deaths.

At around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Colorado State Patrol received a call about a crash that involved a pickup and a semi at Weld County Roads 49 and 30.

The semi driver, a 67-year-old man, was traveling northbound on WCR 49, and the pickup driver, a 27-year-old man, was traveling southbound on WCR 49.

The vehicles collided after the driver of the pickup truck drifted into the northbound lane.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi survived.

A second crash happened about six minutes after the first crash.

A 30-year-old female was traveling northbound on WCR 49 and crashed into the back of the semi that was involved in the first crash. The semi driver was still ‘OK’ according to CSP. However, the female was pronounced dead on scene.

CSP says alcohol is suspected in both crashes.