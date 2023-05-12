ROGGEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Two drivers had to be rescued from fast-moving flood waters early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District confirmed the two drivers were swept away by flood water on County Road 87, near Roggen, and swept down Kiowa Creek.

“By the time I got here, there’s a car, way in the back, stuck on a tree,” said Krista Peace, vice president of Kiowa Valley Organics, who witnessed the rescue attempts.

Firefighters helped retrieve the driver of a mostly submerged truck.

“The guy from the truck had already gotten out and was sitting on top of his roof,” Peace said.

The driver of a second SUV was brought to safety by a good Samaritan.

The vehicles remain in the water. Nobody was hurt.

“Yeah, don’t cross it,” Peace said. “Don’t cross if you see water, especially flowing like that.”