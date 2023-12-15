DENVER (KDVR) — Two canines were rescued in the span of two days by the Aspen Fire Protection District this past week.

The rescues showcase the department members’ skill and dedication, as well as the holiday season’s spirit: hope, joy and community.

“I am so proud to be a part of this team. Aspen Fire was at its finest these past two days!” firefighter Drew Barr said, which was echoed by the team.

Aspen Fire said on Facebook that it is “deeply grateful that no humans attempted to save these animals.”

“Many people have died or been seriously injured attempting to rescue pets,” the department shared.

Complicated rescues, even of pets, should be left to trained experts, Aspen Fire said.

Bailey is pictured here with some of her rescuers (Credit: Aspen Fire)

This Bernese Mountain dog was rescued by Aspen firefighters. (Credit: Aspen Fire)

A skunk and a dog, trapped underground

The first call was on the evening of Dec. 12: A pooch named Bailey had chased a skunk, ending up trapped underground in a culvert in the Starwood neighborhood. The missing dog was trapped underground for 36 hours and was only rescued after good Samaritans heard the dog crying, according to Aspen Fire.

Many firefighters were involved in the rescue, as well as Roto-Rooter technicians, Starwood employees and more. Many techniques were used to locate and rescue Bailey — unfortunately, before reaching the dog, the team found the skunk.

Animal control officers were able to remove the skunk safely with “only ‘moderate to heavy’ spraying of the responders involved,” according to Aspen Fire.

The search for Bailey continued with multiple attempts using sewer cameras to find the dog, but ultimately it was a camera taped to the back of a remote-control truck belonging to a volunteer firefighter that spotted Bailey first.

Once located, firefighters probed the snow to find a manhole cover and open the sewer. With a little calling and coaxing, the fire department shared, the dog leaped from the dark and into her owners’ arms.

“I know it’s not Christmas yet, but if there was ever a Christmas miracle, this was it!” one of Bailey’s family members said.

The pooch appeared healthy and uninjured but required a bath from meeting the skunk.

Bernese mountain dog tumbles through icy pond

Before that skunk’s odor was cleaned from their turnouts, Aspen firefighters were called on again to help another fuzzy friend.

This time, it was a much larger dog and required a quicker response.

A young Bernese mountain dog had fallen through the ice on a pond near the Roaring Fork River in the 500 block of North Mill Street.

Crews arrived on scene and suited up into ice rescue suits. With the Aspen Police Department’s assistance, firefighters bore the ice waters to reach the dog and help bring him to shore.

The giant puppy was also successfully reunited with his owners like Bailey.