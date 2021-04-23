Help get me home: 2 dogs found in Lafayette

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette found dog (Credit: LPD)

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Lafayette police are looking for the owners of two dogs found at different locations on different days.

Lafayette found dogs (Credit: LPD)

A dog (pictured above) was found on Thursday night on Delphi Drive in Lafayette. No current owner information was found. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley has the dog. Contact 303-442-4030 with any information.

A dog (pictured above) was found on Friday afternoon in the 800 block of East Chester in Lafayette. No current owner information was found. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley has the dog. Contact 303-442-4030 with any information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories