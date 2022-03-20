DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A house fire in Douglas County remains under investigation.

South Metro Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on Glasgow Court near I-25 and E-470 on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters rescued two dogs and one cat from inside the home. Two of them were treated with oxygen; One pet remains unaccounted for.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Neighbors say they noticed black smoke billowing from the corner of the home.

“I was just really shocked and really hoped that the neighbors were okay,” said one resident.

Firefighters moved in quickly, fighting the fire from the ground and the rooftop, containing the flames before they were able spread to other homes.