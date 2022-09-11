JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue at roughly 4:35 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Two children had knocked on the 911 caller’s door asking for help with their parents.

When the caller went over with the children to their house, he saw an adult man laying on the front porch who was bleeding and unresponsive.

Additionally, he saw a woman inside a car in front of the home who was also bleeding and unresponsive.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they confirmed that both were deceased. The identities of those involved has not been released as of this posting.

The Criminal Investigations Division is now leading the investigation. According to JCSO, all signs point to this being a domestic-related murder-suicide.

The two children involved in this case are currently unharmed and being taken care of by members of the JCSO.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is made public.