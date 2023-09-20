DENVER (KDVR) — Every year, The New York Times picks 50 of the best restaurants in America. This year, two Denver restaurants made the list.

Here are the deliciously lucky two.

2233 Larimer St.

This Mexican restaurant opened in July 2021, and it’s the first Denver eatery dedicated to pozole, a traditional soup. Pozole was prepared all the way back in the 16th century and is still made today for special events.

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Photo courtesy of Michelin)

“The pozole negro, in particular, is a formidable sight — rich and restorative in the way the world’s great soups are,” Brian Gallagher wrote in The New York Times.

He also raves about the huachinango, which is a red snapper topped with pineapple butter and citrus slaw.

Earlier this year, the restaurant also won the Michelin Bib Gourmand award in Denver which praises restaurants for its high-class food at a low cost.

3333 E Colfax Ave.

The new Ukrainian restaurant opened its doors in January of this year, and it’s already making its mark. Gallagher describes the intimate restaurant as close quarters.

“Given the proximity of fellow diners and the variety of infused vodkas, it’s not unusual to become fast friends as the evening progresses,” wrote Gallagher.

The New York Times noted the spelt pelmeni dumplings, which are filled with pork pâté and are a must-try at the restaurant.

On your next date night, try out these two restaurants, which were recommended all the way from New York.