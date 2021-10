A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Two Denver officers were injured in a crash Saturday night as they were responding to a shooting that injured three people and killed a man.

According to the Denver Police Department The officers were treated for serious leg injuries and have been released from the hospital.

The crash happened in the area of Dahlia Street and East Stapleton Drive North around 11:20 p.m.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash involving two motorists, one being #DPD officers, in the area of Dahlia St and E Stapleton Dr N. Two officers were transported to the hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zRDWST8gCb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2021

