DENVER (KDVR) — Police said two officers were injured when they stopped auto theft suspects Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 13th Avenue and Elizabeth Street when officers attempted to contact suspects in a stolen vehicle, the Denver Police Department said.

The suspects tried to get away and dragged two of the officers before the vehicle crashed and the suspects were apprehended.

DPD has two suspects in custody and no serious injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information is received.