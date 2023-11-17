DENVER (KDVR) — Two Denver men have been sentenced to prison after investigators determined they were using the U.S. Postal Service and commercial bus lines to distribute significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona into the Denver metro area.

Robert “Chicago” Ross, 42, and Jeremy Ford Moore, 39, were sentenced on Nov. 9 to serve 103 months (8.6 years) and 96 months (eight years), respectively, for narcotics distribution and possession. Ross pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Moore pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of fentanyl and aiding and abetting.

According to plea agreements and facts determined by the judge at sentencing, the pair possessed and distributed “significant” quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

To do this, the two traveled to Arizona where they sourced the drugs. To transport the narcotics into Colorado they used the U.S. Postal Service and commercial bus lines. According to the District of Colorado’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, a proactive investigation resulted in agents seizing the drugs in mail parcels.

Agents also orchestrated numerous undercover purchases of narcotics and a takedown operation in November 2022 which resulted in the seizure of several firearms, about 15,000 fentanyl pills, and $4,990 in U.S. currency.

“Illegally-trafficked fentanyl has destroyed countless lives and caused thousands of deaths in Colorado alone,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a release. “Thankfully, the drugs seized by our law enforcement partners will never make it to the street.”

Bryan Musgrove, inspector-in-charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Denver Division, said the inspection service is dedicated to maintaining the U.S. mail service’s “sanctity of trust.”

“We will aggressively pursue anyone who uses the U.S. Mail to transport and distribute deadly drugs, including those who illegally use firearms to further their criminal enterprise which impacts the safety of our postal employees and postal customers,” Musgrove said.

Brent Beavers, special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the “seamless partnership” with the USPIS led to the swift action against this criminal operation.

“The distribution of guns and drugs by the hands of violent previously convicted felons is exactly what leads to violent crime in our communities, and precisely what ATF targets with our federal partners,” Beavers said in a statement.

The ATF and USPIS investigated this case.