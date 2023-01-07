DENVER (KDVR) – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Santos Lopez Avalos, 22, and Jesus Enrique Astorga-Castillo, 41, were taken into custody on Jan. 4 in connection to the discovery of roughly 400 grams of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, DPD officers performed a traffic stop on Lopez Avalos which led to the discovery of a duffel bag that in turn contained 75 smaller clear bags. Each one of those clear bags contained between 500 and 1000 pills.

A short time after the traffic stop, investigators went to search Astorga-Castillo’s apartment, located on Dartmouth Avenue in Denver.

According to DPD, they uncovered 11 more plastic bags that contained between 500 and 1000 pills.

Lopez Avalos and Astorga-Castillo were taken into custody and both made their first court appearance on Jan. 6 before United States Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will provide updates as they are released by officials.