DENVER (KDVR) – A crash involving a semi truck and an SUV has left two people dead and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed in Arapahoe County.

Colorado State Patrol received the call around 3:10 a.m. about the crash that had happened on I-70 at East Colfax Avenue/Frontage Road. Upon arrival, CSP troopers found two victims who had died as a result of the crash.

In addition to the two confirmed deaths, two others were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released at this point.

What led up to this crash is not known, but those traveling in the area were advised to use alternate routes.

FOX31 will bring you more updates on this investigation as they are released.