2 dead in Pueblo crash, suspect driver arrested for vehicular homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed in a crash after the driver of an SUV allegedly ran a red light and struck two motorcycles on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. where they found a 41-year-old woman dead on scene.

The initial investigation said 21-year-old Alisha Herrera was traveling northbound on Orman

Avenue when she ran a red light at Northern Avenue and struck two motorcycles carrying a rider and passenger on each.

The other victim was a 54-year-old man who later died at the hospital.

Herrera was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and arrested at the scene. She has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.