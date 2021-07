DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are looking for a suspect in a double shooting that left an adult male and female dead.

The shooting was in the 5000 block of East Warren Avenue. Denver police responded around 2:30 a.m. The scene is being processed for evidence, and no suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

