2 dead in crash on South Sheridan Boulevard in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said two people died Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash on South Sheridan Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash at 7:09 p.m. It happened in the 2600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard.

Sheridan was closed in both directions at Yale while investigators processed the scene.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, police said. A second person died later, the department tweeted just after 10 p.m.

The circumstances and vehicle information in the crash were not immediately available.