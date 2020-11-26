2 dead in airplane crash near Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people died in a plane crash as it was approaching the Telluride Regional Airport about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.

A single-engine aircraft lost contact with the airport and several witnesses reported seeing the aircraft go down.

Approximately 2:30 p.m. the crash site was located and both people in the plane were found deceased.

Several agencies including San Miguel Search and Rescue and Telluride Fire Department/EMS are investigating the scene and working to recover the victims.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more information.