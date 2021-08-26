US 285 open after deadly head-on collision

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said two people died in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on U.S. 285.

Police said an adult and child died in the crash.

At one point police said they were looking for another child who was believed to be involved in the crash. On Friday morning, police said they were no longer searching for another child.

“There was some confusion at the scene that led investigators to believe there was another child in the vehicle. That turned out to not be true,” shared CSP.

CSP said a red truck involved in the crash was reportedly driving recklessly prior to the crash.

U.S. 285 reopened in each direction around 10 p.m. Thursday after it had been closed through the evening between County Road 285E and Kings Valley Drive.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on the highway between Pine Junction and Conifer, around mile post 232, according to CSP.

At the time, police said one person died and four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said a second person had died.