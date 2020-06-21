2 dead after being ejected from raft on the Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo Police Department says two men are dead after being ejected from a raft and then trapped in a river hydraulic on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call at 1:24 p.m. about two males, one adult and one juvenile, in need of being rescued.

Pueblo police say after arriving and responding to the call, the raft and males eventually emerged from the current.

Fire personnel entered the river and pulled the two individuals out of the water.

Both were wearing flotation vests.

When brought to shore, the males were declared deceased.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.