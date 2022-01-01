2 dead, 2 wounded in downtown Denver shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said two were killed and two were hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Denver early Saturday.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 2 a.m., saying it happened in the 1900 block of Blake Street.

Three men and one woman were shot. One of the men and the woman died on the scene, while the other two men were transported to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately released.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).