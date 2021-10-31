2 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting occurred overnight Sunday, Lakewood Police Department said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6200 block of W. Alameda Avenue just after midnight. One person died at the scene and another was transported to the hospital where they later died.

During the investigation of the incident, police were informed of another two people shot. Those people ended up at area hospitals but their conditions are unknown.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be added as soon as they are received.