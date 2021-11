COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say an adult and a juvenile died and another juvenile was wounded in a shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. near the skate park within Memorial Park. Police say officers found a boy who was dead and two others who were wounded, a juvenile and an adult.

According to police, the adult died after being taken to the hospital and the juvenile was initially reported to be in critical condition.