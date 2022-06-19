JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Medina Alert has been issued after two bicyclists were struck by an SUV along Interstate 70 near El Rancho.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 38-year-old Alan “Haley” Mill was the driver of a 2018 Silver Ford Escape with Colorado temporary tags of 2959061 that drove into two bicyclists on Sunday around 12 p.m.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation – Medina Alert suspect – Alan “Haley” Mill

One of those struck sustained serious injuries and as a result, authorities believe that the front end of the vehicle is likely carrying some collision damage.

According to the CBI’s description of the suspect, she has blonde hair, brown eyes, weighs 185 pounds and is 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

Medina Alert: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900)

If you know of Hill’s whereabouts or have any information that could lead to the closing of this investigation, please contact the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office by calling 303-271-0211.