2 cubs orphaned after poacher kills mother bear in Woodland Park

Two cubs were left orphaned after a poacher killed their mother in Woodland Park. (Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a reward to anyone who can help identify the person who shot and killed a bear a few weeks ago in Woodland Park, leaving her two cubs to fend for themselves.

“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Corey Adler, a CPW district wildlife manager working the case, in a media statement. “But we need the public’s help.”

CPW officers responded on July 26 to a report of a dead sow with two cubs in the Ranch Estates neighborhood on the sound end of Woodland Park.

When CPW officers arrived, the cubs had climbed a tree, but officers were able to get to them and get them to a rehabilitation facility.

Adler said anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges, including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment among other charges.

Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to 6 months in jail, depending on the charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CPW at its Southeast Regional office at 719-227-5200.

To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.