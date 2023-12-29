DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of zoos in the United States, and two Colorado locations were named among the best.

While not all zoos deliver the same care and educational opportunities, the editors at U.S. News and World Report researched the top zoos. The 26 top zoos had good reviews and were accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an organization focused on the well-being and care of animals, and have been evaluated by experienced veterinarians and animal care specialists.

Of the list of 26, two Colorado zoos were recognized nationally.

Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo, located in the City Park neighborhood, made U.S. News’ list.

The Denver Zoo is in the heart of downtown and has 84 acres that are home to more than 3,000 animals. It has exhibits like the flamingo habitat, tropical discovery, the Toyota Elephant Passage and soon a new down-under experience.

The zoo also meets the accreditation standards of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Since 1996, visitors have supported our numerous wildlife conservation work since a portion of their entry fees goes towards our work,” said Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of the Denver Zoo, in a release.

The conservation efforts of the Denver Zoo happen both locally and globally, according to Vescolani.

“To date, we have completed or supported 600 conservation projects in 62 countries on five continents – a total investment of more than $40 million,” he said.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is a bucket list item for people who visit Colorado.

The zoo sits on a mountainside and is home to more than 30 species of endangered animals.

Most notably, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers interactive experiences like hand-feeding giraffes.

The zoo received a rare fully clean accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2021. Those who have visited the park say it is one of the cleanest and nicest zoos they have ever visited.

U.S. News also recommends viewing the zoo’s one-of-a-kind engine of the Mountaineer Train that once brought guests of The Broadmoor to and from the zoo.

Both the Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are open daily, year-round.