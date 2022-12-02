DENVER (KDVR) — USA Today announced the 2022 Readers’ Choice “Best Ski Town” list on Friday.

Two Colorado towns were ranked in the top 10, Telluride and Aspen.

Telluride comes in at number eight on the list.

“Telluride has an old-fashioned western-chic vibe with fans and residents that run from young and hip to old, artsy and rich. And the gondola that connects the town to the ski area makes it really easy to get back and forth whether you stay in the mountain village at the top of the gondola or in town,” shared USA Today expert Laura Sutherland.

At number nine on the list is Aspen.

“It can be pricey. It can be hyped. But Aspen has long been one of the world’s great ski towns, and for good reason. The downtown area is dotted with stellar restaurants, galleries and boutiques, and après options include slope side Ajax Tavern, iconic J-Bar at the Hotel Jerome and the excellent Aspen Brewing Company. With four ski areas within a 10-mile radius, Aspen is hard to beat,” USA Today shared.

Here is a look at the full list of winners:

USA Today said a panel of experts partnered with editors to pick the list of nominees and the top winners were determined by a popular vote.